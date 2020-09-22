Nawaz Sharif’s appeal in Azizia sentence to be heard today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the sentence in Azizia reference will be heard today.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the appeals. The court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants in Azizia and Avenfield references. Following Nawaz Sharif’s non- appearance, the court is likely to initiate proceedings to declare him a fugitive.

The former prime minister has taken a stand in his petition that the court should revoke the order to appear in person and allow him to appear in the appeal through a representative.

Nawaz Sharif also requested to withdraw the summons on medical grounds. All medical reports have also been attached to the petition filed by him.

A special bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has been constituted to hear the appeals of Nawaz Sharif and NAB.

It should be noted that Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had given the verdicts of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship References. Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik was sacked following a video scandal.