Woman gang-raped in front of family in Sargodha

In another fresh incident, a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband and children in Sargodha.

After the protest of the victims, the police have registered a case and started searching for the accused. This is the second incident reported after a motorway accident in which a woman was raped in front of children.

The tragic incident took place at Mouza Ghalapur in the Midh Ranjha area on the outskirts of Sargodha when four armed robbers robbed a house.

Sources revealed that a woman resident of Ghalapur was sleeping in her house with her family when suddenly four dacoits entered the house with the intention of robbery and looted the entire family by taking them hostage.

According to reports from the area, the four robbers brutally assaulted her husband and children at the same time and then gang-raped the woman.

Violence against women is increasing day by day here, as the police have failed to curb crime. About three months ago a woman of the same locality was raped and her head shaved off. Despite the orders of a high court, the police exonerated the suspects from crime.