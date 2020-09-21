SC sought details of extradition agreements with the US and the UK

The Supreme Court of Pakistan sought details of extradition agreements with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court heard a case regarding extradition of accused imprisoned abroad. The court asked whether there were extradition agreements with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The court ordered to produce the records of the accused brought and sent to Pakistan from the United States and the United Kingdom and also summoned the Attorney General and the concerned officials of the Foreign Ministry along with the records.

The Apex Court restrained the accused Talha Haroon from being extradited to the United States.

Justice Qazi Amin inquired that if there is no extradition agreement between Pakistan and the United States, then how can extradition take place? By the way, America takes whomever it wants without any agreement.

He said that what is the evidence on the basis of which the accused should be handed over? Pakistan is an independent state and how can you give your citizenship to anyone? We must protect our citizens according to the law.

The court adjourned the hearing of the extradition case for two weeks.