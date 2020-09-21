Pakistan must declare Gurudwara Kartarpur sahib as World Peace Monument

Darbar Guru Nanak Sahib at Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is a unique testimony of peace, brotherhood and love, which has no parallel in the world. It is a rare symbol that is venerated by the entire human race but is an epitome of Sikh and Muslim unity. In fact, it has been believed that with the passage of time this revered place would become a source of inspiration for the lovers of peace from all over the world.

Guru Nanak Darbar has not only ignited true spirit among people but has embarked India and Pakistan on the path of peace and love. There is no doubt that both the countries have shown big heart to create a zone that would inspire generations for peace, but Pakistan has done a commendable job by providing a corridor for devotees from Indian side to pay a visit and obeisance at the Gurdwara Kartarpur sahib.

On Pakistani side, the credit for this historic milestone would go to none other than Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was reasonably instrumental in linking people of two countries. His (Khan’s) idea was equally endorsed by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is said to be the main force behind the idea of providing a corridor linking India and Pakistan, especially for devotees and disciples of first Guru and founder of the Sikh Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan should transform it into a World Peace Monument and promote it as a special zone for world dignitaries and tourists. Its significance as a peace promoter memorial, as well as, its architectural beauty will certainly attract visitors. In addition to it, this place has the reputation of being the world’s biggest Sikh Gurdwara.

With all my conscious, I appreciated the role of Pakistani army in shaping up the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar, because engineering wing of the Pakistan Army constructed this monument with full dedication and took complete care to make it a beautiful architectural attraction and a piece of attraction for everyone who loves the idea of peace and brotherhood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took the initiative to complete it on Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary, will go down into the Sikh history as a man of great ideals of peace and promise. He did not care for unwanted criticism from some political and non-political galleries for providing a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib.

In India, the move of Pakistan was not taken well, especially Congress and Akalis, who were skeptical about the construction of a world peace monument and they even connected it with Khalistan movement. Some fanatics from the ruling BJP also objected to the move, but considering the restlessness of Congress, Narendra Modi gave nod to the proposal.

Luckily, I got the opportunity to attend the functions of ‘laying of foundation stone’, as well as, ‘inauguration’ of the great world peace monument. I personally found that the general public of Pakistan was more enthusiastic about the idea of providing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and building this unique universal brotherhood epitome at government’s cost.

It would be fair to provide a brief background to this world’s historical site connecting through a corridor between two countries, inimical to each other. Both nations must learn a few things from the life and teaching of Guru Nanak Dev and initiate dialogue immediately and find a way out to resolve the antagonizing issues including the Kashmir problem. Neighbor countries must live in peace, start trade and allow free movement of citizens.

Guru Nanak’s 481st death anniversary falls on 22nd September 2020. The Pakistan government has approached the Indian government to open the corridor for the visit of the devotees and disciples. But Indian government did not respond. The COVID-19 has overshadowed these observations at Darbar Guru Nanak Sahib as only those Sikhs who live in Pakistan will be able to attend the festivities.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of Sikh religion was born at Talwandi Rai Boe Ki on 15th April 1469 now called Nanakana Sahib, although by tradition his birth day is celebrated word-wide on full moon day in the month of Kartik, the eighth desi month which coincide with the months October-November the Gregorian calendar Nanakana sahib is about 65 kilometers south-west from Lahore and now falls in Pakistan.

After spending about 15 years at Nanakana Sahib, Guru Sahib moved to Sultanpur Lodhi where he spent 14 years 9 month 13 days. It was here that he attained the spiritual light. One morning after meditation, he immersed in the nearby rivulet kali Bein and re-appeared after three days at a spot 2 kms upstream where now stands Gurdwara Sant Ghat. During these three days, he had an intimate communication with the divine. On his re-appearance he uttered the words ‘Na ko Hindu, Na Musalman’ meaning thereby that all human beings are equal. By uttering these words, he reconciled the two warring communities into one brotherhood.

After the revelation in the Kali Bein, Guru Sahib left for Udasai (long journey), renouncing his family. At this time, he was about 29-30 years old. His first tour which was the longest and lasted for about seven years was to the east. After this Udasi, he came to Sultanpur Lodhi for a short visit and then started his second udasai which was to the South; the third Udasai was to the North to West.

His preaching was “God is one; call Him eternal truth; He is the supreme Creator; He knows no fear and is at enmity with none. His being Timeless and formless; he is autogenous, attainable through grace of Gurus”

Around 1521 after his four udasi which lasted for about 22 years and during which he covered more than 28,000 kilometers, he came to village Pakkhoke also known as Pakkhoke Randhawa now named Dera Baba Nanak. He alighted at the irrigational well of Bhai Ajitta Randhawa ji, Bhai Dodaji and Bhai Karori Mal ji, and decided to make his permanent abode in the vicinity. Thus, shortly thereafter he moved to the other side of the river Ravi where a follower of Guru Nanak Sahib donated land. Here around 1521-1522, he founded a habitation naming it ‘Kartarpur Sahib’ which means the abode of god, which now falls in Narowal of Pakistan. He also invited his parents Mehta Kalu ji and Mata Tripta ji to stay here. He made this place his permanent abode. Kartarpur sahib became the centre of the newly formed Sikh Panth (community). At Kartarpur Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji ploughed his fields.

On September 7, 1539 when Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Holy Spirit left for heavenly abode, Sikhs and Musalman’s wrangled over the mortal remains, each claiming that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji was their prophet.

The mortal remains were only a piece of cloth. The two communities settled the issue by dividing that each of them will take half of the cloth and perform the last rites according to their respective religions.

The Sikhs constructed a smadh over the relics at the place of dharmasala which exists now inside the Kartarpur sahib Gurdwara and Muslamas constructed mazar.

This Gurdwara now known as Sri Darbar Sahib is the biggest Gurdwara in the world, covering 66,000 square yards.

Gurudwara Darbar sahib is another huge complex. The smadh which is in the form of a raised platform built by the Sikh is on the ground floor and Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh Holy book, is seated on the first floor. Just outside the boundary wall which in the form of a raised platform only a few yards, a raised platform built by the Sikhs is on the ground floor and Sri Guru Granth is seated on the first floor. Just outside the boundary wall only a few yards away of the Gurdwara is the Mazar built by the Musalman which is also in the form of a raised platform. After the partition of the Indian sub-continent this area became part of Pakistan. For a long time, the Sikhs in their holy ardas prayer cherished to have darshan (holy glimpse) of this place where their founder of their religion had breathed last. It is a very sacred place and always remained close to the hearts of the Sikhs.

It is worth noting that both Sikhs and Muslamans who visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib pay their obeisance at both the places smadh as well as the mazar by kneeling down and pay their respect to the departed prophet-teacher.

The year, 481st Joti Jot anniversary is being observed on 22nd September 2020 by the Sikh community all over the world. It may be added that in Sikh religion, all the religious days and festivals are observed according to the lunar day of desi months and not the Gregorian calendar.

The writer is a senior journalist and Indo-Pak peace activist