Massive forest fire breaks out in Balochistan’s forests

A massive forest fire broke out in Dasht area of Kech district of Balochistan.

According to reports, a fire broke out in Hapsagz Hasadi and Dabebi forests of Dasht tehsil, in Kech district, on Saturday night. Thousands of different types of trees are reportedly charred by the blaze. Flames of the fire appeared in the distance.

As per the locals, the fire spread out up to at least 50Km range and damaged all the trees within. The cause of the forest fire is yet to be ascertained but no action has been taken by the district administration yet.

However, some social media users called it fake news and claimed that pictures are of fire in Brazil.

However, some social media users called it fake news and claimed that pictures are of fire in Brazil.

The era of Ad-Dajjal is here. Spreading fake news is just so easy! Balochistan is fine! These are pictures from Brazil fire. You dumbs.#BalochistanIsBurning — Farzeen Tarar® (@FarzeenTarar) September 21, 2020

Guys some people are sharing fake pics saying its from Balochistan let me show u ,from where these pics has being stolen " here is take a look 👇 #BalochistanIsBurning — Hassan Askari (@armyy313) September 21, 2020

On the other hand, Indian media sustaining its tradition of false reporting claimed that this wild fire isn’t caused by the climate change. This is part of Pakistan army’s collective punishment policy of Baloch people.

This is just another malicious attempt to damage that Pakistan’s image by propagating hate and fueling insurgencies in order to harm country’s national security.