Pakistani accountant mum wins four awards in Australia

Madeeha Usman FCCA, an ACCA qualified professional accountant from Pakistan has won four awards at the recently held AusMumprenuer 2020 awards.

As per details, Madeeha who’s currently running a business ‘The Kalculators’ in Australia won four awards.

The AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The Women’s Business School and were created to inspire, celebrate and provide a community for Australian entrepreneurs like Madeeha.

Madeeha said she was excited to win in all four categories in the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards in such a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special thanks to AusMumpreneur for recognizing and honoring women in business, Madeeha added.

She further said “Keeping our accounting firm offices open during the COVID19 epidemic was challenging as it posed such a high risk of bringing an infection at my home with my two little children”.

“However, when you step into the world of business with big dreams, you have to take a leap of faith and continue to do what you are doing,” she added.

The Women’s Business School co-founder Katy Garner said the awards show the passion of women who want to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams as well as be great mums.

Recognising the role ACCA played in her career, she adds: “Choosing ACCA was truly a life-changing decision for me. My ACCA credentials helped me greatly in reaching where I’m today – from landing my first job immediately in Australia after emigrating from Pakistan to founding my own business, my qualification has given me the international recognition and global support that’s simply amazing.”