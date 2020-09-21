Accountability won’t stop come what may: govt

The government on Sunday reacted strongly to the opposition’s all-parties conference, with one minister saying that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has ‘declared war’ against the entire nation.

Federal Minister for Marine Affairs Ali Zaidi said, ” Nawaz Sharif has declared war with the entire Pakistani nation!”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Sunday termed all-parties conference (APC) of the opposition “Pakistan Lootmar Association”, saying that it was being held in Islamabad for almost fifth time in a short span of two years.

Addressing a press conference at Press Information Department, Gill said that there was a loud and clear message for the opposition parties that the accountability process would continue at all costs, no matter how many APCs they hold. He said that incumbent government would implement two agendas one of human development and the other of accountability.

To a query, he said that the government job was to provide conducive environment for accountability and rest was the job of the courts. Shahbaz Gill said that in the past, the opposition parties had not held so many APCs. He said that holding of APCs so frequently was showed their thirst for money laundering, which was still not satiating. He said those who have attended the APC are big thieves and unfortunately the event is a gathering of such elite who had never let the poor segments of society rise. He said that entire Sharif family, who used to consider themselve as the king of Punjab, were present as the courtiers before Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said the live speech of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in multi-party conference had exposed his illness before the nation. PML-N leader looked healthy and fine during his virtual address and his speech had once again proved that he played his illness as a trick to leave the country, he said in a statement issued here. Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions, he said, and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.

The minister said that his speech depicted opposition to FATF bill and campaign against state institutions. It should be probed as to whose narrative Nawaz Sharif was following, Shibli added.

He said the prime minister allowed to broadcast Nawaz Sharif’s address. “We believe in independence of media, that even criticized the incumbent government,” he said.

Shibli said APC is a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the government to back off on accountability. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “nation has witnessed that opposition has used politics for personal gains and used Parliament to protect their personal empires.”