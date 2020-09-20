PAMI elects Prof Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman as new president

Azra Naheed Medical College Chairman Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman elected President of Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) – Pakistani doctors have a unique position in the world. Newly elected President PAMI Prof. Dr. Chaudhry

Islamabad:The annual elections of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions were held in Islamabad.Heads of medical colleges from across the country participated in Pami’s election.After two presidential candidates withdrew from the election in favor of Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman,He was elected unopposed as President of PAMI.Newly Elected President Addressing the function after the swearing in ceremony,the newly elected President Chaudhry Abdul Rehman said that we are trying to resolve all medical issues including PMC in a better way.He said that Pakistani doctors have a unique position in the world. More work is needed in the medical field for which Pami will continue to serve. President Pami Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman further said that the government should accompany the private sector in matters related to medicine so that significant progress could be achieved in the medical field.The event was attended by heads of medical colleges from across the country.

Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman President, Dr. Tariq unopposed Vice President from KPK, Dr. Riaz Janjua General Secretary, Dr Farhan unopposed Joint Secretary from Sindh and Abdul Waheed Sheikh was elected Finance Secretary. Members of the Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) said they hoped the newly elected officials would work hard to address all issues facing the medical sector.