President terms talks with Turkmen counterpart ‘very substantive’

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that his conversation with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was very substantive. On his twitter account, the president posted, “It was a pleasure to talk to President of Turkmenistan, and continue our cordial discussions that were held in Baku.” On Friday, during a phone call President Alvi and his Turkmen counterpart had exchanged views on Pakistan-Turkmenistan bilateral relations, implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project, and TAP Power Transmission lines. “He reminded me that we both are dentists by profession, and that the last four alphabets in our title refer to our profession. The talks were very substantive,” the president further tweeted. According to a press release of the President’s Media Office yesterday, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing relationship and emphasized the need to further strengthen and diversify trade, economic and energy cooperation between the two brotherly countries.