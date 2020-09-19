Sindh minister tests positive for Covid-19; tally hits 305,031

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh Saturday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that he got his test for Covid-19 done after experiencing symptoms of fever and a sore throat, which came back positive. He said that he has isolated himself after the result.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded at 6,572 as 645 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 305,031. Seven coronavirus patients, who were under treatment in hospitals died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 103 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for Covid-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 35,720 tests were conducted across the country on Friday which were the highest ever number of tests done per day, including 14,352 in Sindh, 12,154 in Punjab, 3,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,569 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,455 in Balochistan, 403 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 675 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 292,044 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 305,031 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,491, Balochistan 14,138, GB 3,412, ICT 16,086, KP 37,270, Punjab 98,272 and Sindh 133,362.

A total of 3,126,380 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 834 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Punjab reported 130 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 98,272 while the death toll is 2,226.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have collectively reported 103 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. Here is a breakdown of the cases and deaths recorded during this period: Islamabad: 53 cases, AJK: 19 cases, GB: 31 cases, 1 death

Pakistan has reported 361 Covid-19 recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country.