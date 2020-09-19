A court has summoned Interior Adviser Shehzad Akbar in a land grab case in the federal capital

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court issued a five-page written order in the land grab case in the federal capital and summoned Interior Adviser Shehzad Akbar in person on September 21.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah remarked that reports were showing how the system was rife with corruption while the state had a responsibility to restore the confidence of the citizens by ensuring the rule of law.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that land grabbing crimes were on the rise in Islamabad and surprisingly state ministries and agencies were doing real estate business illegally.

According to the order, the involvement of agencies and ministries in the real estate business raises serious questions of conflict of interest and reports are showing how the system has become corrupt and on the brink of collapse. Islamabad’s powerful elite is directly responsible for breaking the law.

The written order said there was no hesitation in saying that the state had failed to protect ordinary citizens and that institutions protecting the fundamental rights of citizens were directly or indirectly violating the alleged law. The dire law and order situation in Islamabad is unbearable.

The order said that the basic rights of ordinary citizens were being violated and the citizens were losing faith in the justice system. The law and order situation is due to the rule of elected and unelected governments for decades. The state has a responsibility to restore the confidence of citizens by ensuring the rule of law.

According to the written order issued, IG Islamabad in the report admitted shortcomings in the investigation and prosecution of the accused while repeatedly ordering the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to set up a prosecution branch but it was not implemented.

The court order asked Home Adviser Shehzad Akbar to appear in person in court on September 21 and state whether he had given any advice to the Prime Minister for the protection of ordinary citizens.

The court also directed the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and IG Islamabad to appear before the court in person while the Vice Chairman Islamabad Bar Council and the President Bar Association were also summoned for assistance.