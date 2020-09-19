Coronavirus vaccine will be available for all Americans by April: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the coronavirus vaccine will be available to all Americans by April next year.

Donald Trump said that millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be available every month. He said that the distribution of vaccines would start within 24 hours after the approval of federal health regulators.

Speaking to reporters at a White House press briefing, Trump said, ”Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month, and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April.”

Earlier this month, he had said a vaccine could be approved in October, an ambitious timeline that some experts have said is unlikely to be met.

The US president sharply criticized his political rival, Joe Biden, saying that he is a fool who is politicizing the coronavirus vaccine. Trump further said that Joe Biden was endangering people’s lives by speaking out against the corona vaccine.

Donald Trump has previously indicated that the coronavirus vaccine could be approved in October. Top US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, however, has cautioned against rushing the widespread distribution of a potential vaccine that has not proven safe and effective in large trials.