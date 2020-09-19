PM approves bill to reduce his, president’s privileges

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a bill to reduce his and President’s privileges.

The prime minister contacted Babar Awan, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, and directed him to get the privilege reduction law passed by the Parliament. PM Imran Khan directed to end the culture of VIP spending at government expense.

In the direction of the premier, Babar Awan expedited work on legislation to reduce the expenses of the prime minister and the president.

Babar Awan said that the heads of state would soon introduce a bill in Parliament to reduce their privileges. He said that the promise of austerity from the people including the election manifesto would be fulfilled.

The government was prepared to introduce two separate bills in the House pertaining to increase in salaries and allowances of the president and the prime minister. The same bills including the President’s Salary, Allowances and Privilege Act 2020 and Prime Minister’s Salary, Allowances and Privilege Act, 2020 also existed on order of the day for Wednesday when issue of lack of quorum was raised by the opposition members.