Iffat Omar’s insensitive joke on rape incident draws criticism on social media

Iffat Omar’s insensitive joke on the rape incident has drawn massive criticism on social media, and a clip from her online talk show is doing rounds on the internet.

While ridiculing the entirety of the grave matter, Omar spoke about the castration of dogs. Moreover, she compared it to that of the rapists while addressing a political subject.

The joke went wrong at all the levels and Iffat Omar the latest subject of criticism on social media:

You can disagree on the type of punishment for a rapist and suggest what kind of punishment you want for such hardcore criminals. But how can you be so insensitive and stupid to start joking about such a serious issue/crime? Disgusting @IffatOmar pic.twitter.com/avIK8MkbiD — Hussain 🇵🇰 (@Edwardian842) September 17, 2020

Iffat Omar is a veteran actress who I have seen on TV while growing up. But the way she is behaving in video and trying to do some comedy. She is looking like mohally walee aunty who is only good at taunting. An anchor should be unbiased. Don’t lose your respect by such drama. — Mirza Awais Baig Barlas (@Barlas_Sahib) September 18, 2020

Honestly I dug that play she was talking about the other day, in which she played rahat kazmi’s daughter, she used to be classy now she’s just this 👌🏾 far from hitting Gul bukhari level, also no one from the propriety police is going to call her out for her khassi-jokes — SayyadinaTimeLord (@Ssupernovah) September 18, 2020

A woman has been raped in front of her children and there are celebrities who can’t grasp the gravity of the situation, some are going to protests for performative activism and some are making jokes about the proposed punishment, which btw is practiced in several countries. https://t.co/oPiGZ2rLF3 — Nadia (@novocainerush) September 18, 2020

The Lahore motorway incident shook the collective conscience of the entire nation last week. Protests were held, valid statements and judgments were made and yet, the showbiz industry continued to disappoint us at such a grave time period.