Iffat Omar’s insensitive joke on rape incident draws criticism on social media

Web Desk

Iffat Omar’s insensitive joke on the rape incident has drawn massive criticism on social media, and a clip from her online talk show is doing rounds on the internet.

While ridiculing the entirety of the grave matter, Omar spoke about the castration of dogs. Moreover, she compared it to that of the rapists while addressing a political subject.

The joke went wrong at all the levels and Iffat Omar the latest subject of criticism on social media:

The Lahore motorway incident shook the collective conscience of the entire nation last week. Protests were held, valid statements and judgments were made and yet, the showbiz industry continued to disappoint us at such a grave time period.

 

