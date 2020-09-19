Tariq Jameel’s comments on motorway gang-rape incident create controversy

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel’s recent ‘condemnation’ comments on the motorway gang-rape incident have once again created controversy.

Maulana Tariq Jameel in his ‘condemnation’ video called the motorway incident as the result of obscenely “behayai” and blames co-education for spreading obscenely.

He also urged the parents to pay special attention to the upbringing of their children. “It is such a discreditable incident that my tongue is shivering while speaking. The more condemnation of this act, the less it is,” he added.

Maulana Tariq Jameel further said, “The motorway incident is extreme of our moral degradation”. He appealed to the government to make an example of rapists and change laws that make it easy for such criminals to go unchallenged.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari Taking to her Instagram, also urged religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil to speak and protest over these issues.

Please Maulana Tariq Jamil, you should also protest or stage a sit-in on these matters, she remarked. Your presence is much needed here. Speak up, please, she added.

Earlier, Maulana Tariq Jameel’s statement linking “women’s immodesty” to coronavirus spread in Pakistan also landed him in major controversy.