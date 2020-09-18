RCCI elects Nasir Mirza unopposed as new president

Muhammad Nasir Mirza has been elected unopposed as new president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for the year 2020-21. The 3-member RCCI Election Commission consisting of Malik Zahoor, Fazlur Rahman Malik and Sheikh Hafeez Ahmad announced the winners in this regard in a meeting held here on Friday. The announcement of newly elected senior vice president Usman Ashraf and vice president Shahraiz A Malik was also made. Newly elected office bearers will take charge on October 1, 2020. According to the election commission, no nomination papers were received against the said three members for three seats i.e. president, senior vice president and vice president; hence, they were declared as elected unopposed. President RCCI Saboor Malik and other business leaders including Sohail Altaf, SM Naseem, Najam Rehan, Dr Hassan Saroosh, Jalil Malik, Raja Amer Iqbal and Mian Humayun Parvez, and representatives of trade associations felicitated the newly elected office-bearers and hoped that new body will leave no stone unturned for the betterment of the business community. The RCCI president also expressed hope that the new team under the leadership of Nasir Mirza will continue the legacy of RCCI and outperform in safeguarding the interests of the business community.