Crude prices rally for fourth straight day

Crude oil prices continued an upward trend for the fourth consecutive day in the international market and made a modest increase on Friday.

At 1555 hours GMT, West Texas Intermediate was trading at $41.21 a barrel after gaining $0.24 (+0.61 percent) while Brent crude was available at $43.30 a barrel without any change as compared to their values on Thursday last.

Meanwhile, price for Opec Basket was recorded at $42.07 a barrel with an increase of $0.78 (+1.89 percent) while that of Russian Urals at $40 with an increase of $0.55 (+1.39 percent).

