Motorway rape case — Pakistani artists protest outside Karachi Press Club

Pakistani celebrities have staged a protest outside the Karachi Press Club against motorway gang rape incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

While talking to media, actress Ayesha Omar said that no one is safe here. Why are we paying taxes when public execution is not a solution? she asked.

Actress Mahira Khan said, “At home, on the streets, at work, alone, not alone, with kids, without kids, in a skirt or in a burkha. Where ever she may be, whoever she may be – we demand basic rights of safety.”