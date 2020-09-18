Ex-MS DHQ, SST among two booked by ACE

ACE Punjab special raid teams booked four absconders including ex-medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Bahawalnagar and a Senior Subject Specialist (SST) on the directions of the DG ACE Gohar Nafees.

Dr Rana Imtiaz, ex-MS of DHQ Bahawalnagar was on pre-arrest bail against Rs 10 million corruption charges. He was booked by ACE Bahawalpur soon after his plea for further extension in the bail was turned down by Lahore High Court bench at Bahawalpur. ACE authorities will investigate the matter to determine the allegation charges. If found guilty, he will be dealt as per the law, said ACE DG.

In another action, ACE Faisalabad Director Imran Abbasi got arrested Zaheer Ahmed Babur an SST who is involved in a big forgery case. The accused got educators recruited on bogus documents with the connivance of officials from education department. These fake teachers withdrew salary from state exchequer and thus caused a huge loss to public money.

Among others, Ajaz Ahmed and Zulfiqar Masseh were arrested by ACE Lahore and ACE Gujranwala respectively on different charges. Commenting on the arrests, DG Gohar Nafees said that indiscriminate action corrupt elements will go unobstructed across Punjab.