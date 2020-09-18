Govt to bring law in parliament against sexual assault: Waseem

Leader of the House in the Senate Shehzad Waseem Friday said the government would bring law in the Parliament to create deterrence against the crime of sexual assault on women and children. Speaking in the Senate, he said the problem of sexual assault had many aspects including the social conditions, criminal justice system and sentences by courts. He said there was a need for good police officers and not for people like Rao Anwaar and Abid Boxer. The details of the bill against sexual assault and rape will be put before the house, he added. Later, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani prorogued the session.