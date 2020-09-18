Capt (R) Muhammad Usman directs to make Punjab Polio free

Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, said that all energies must be put to make upcoming four anti polio campaigns till the end of 2020, successful and make Lahore and Punjab polio free. He said environmental samples indicated that polio virus was present around us and there was no room to escape that except to get access to each and every child and get him administered.

He said that there is no option but to cover the city hundred percent. He said that zero dose children would be focused and there would be limpid increase in zero dose number administered babies in upcoming anti polio campaigns.

Commissioner Lahore, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, said that he would count it failure even if one child remained out of polio drops administration. He said that refusal cases would be handled by special teams under AC’s. All polio teams and workers must be motivated before every campaign to raise their morale and commitment to our country and humanity. He said polio is a permanent disability and administration would leave no stone unturned to save the society from the menace.

Today in Commissioner Lahore Division Office, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Capt. (r) Muhammad Usman Yonus and Commissioner Lahore Division, Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman chaired a meeting regarding polio situation and strategy to make campaigns more effective and result oriented. DC Lahore Danish Afzal , WHO representatives and health officers participated in the meeting. DC’s of other districts of Lahore Division were present via video link.