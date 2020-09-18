Chairman P&D Punjab & Development Director FCDO discuss partnerships, collaboration  

Chairman P&D, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh while chairing the Provincial Steering Committee of Sub-National Governance Programme at P&D said that the partnership with UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is highly valued in Punjab and the technical assistance of the Sub-National Governance Programme to the Punjab Govt during COVID was impressive. He also expressed hope that the partnership will continue to improve the lives of the people of Punjab.

Ms Annabel Gerry, Development Director at FCDO, Pakistan during the meeting Chairman Planning and Development Board, Punjab praised the impressive response of the Government of Punjab during COVID. She also reiterated that in the light of recent developments of DFID merging with FCDO office, the development partnership with the government of Punjab will continue, especially in the form of technical assistance programs like the Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG).

The Chairman also approved SNG’s innovation grant ideas to support public financial management systems in Punjab. Team lead SNG, Secretary Excise, Punjab, representatives from Finance department and finance, innovation and social protection teams of SNG attended the meeting.