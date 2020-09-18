Punjab govt launches web portal service to facilitate construction sector

The Punjab government has launched a web portal service to facilitate the construction sector.

The Punjab government has ensured approvals by a time-bound process through one window operation. In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that now the builders, developers can get permission letters with one click only through the portal.

The government has launched E-governance reforms in the department, he further said. The web portal has been developed with the collaboration of the Information Technology Board.

The chief minister said that his government is taking revolutionary steps to provide services to the masses at their door steps and added that earlier, the same work was taken months and years in some cases.

On July 25, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had said the provincial government announced splendid packages for the construction industry in order to increase employment opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.