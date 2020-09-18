Donald Trump accused of sexual assault by former model

President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament 23 years ago, in an alleged incident that left her feeling sick and violated.

In an exclusive interview with international newspaper, Amy Dorris alleged that the US President groped and forcibly kissed her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997.

Amy Dorris, who was 24 at the time, accuses Trump of forcing his tongue down her throat, assaulting her all over her body and holding her in a grip. “I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it,” she added.

“He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that´s when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my breasts, my back, everything,” Dorris claimed.

Dorris, who lives in Florida, provided media with evidence to support her account of her encounters with Trump, including her ticket to the US Open and six photos showing her with the real estate magnate over several days in New York. Trump was 51 at the time and married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

Ammy Dorris, now 48 and a mother to twin daughters, said she had considered speaking publicly about the incident in 2016, when several women made public similar accusations against the then Republican candidate for president. But she decided against coming forward, in part because she thought that doing so might harm her family.

Via his lawyers, Trump denied in the strongest possible terms having ever harassed, abused or behaved improperly toward Dorris.

Trump’s attorneys told that her version of events was unreliable and there would be other witnesses if she had been assaulted. They further said that the allegation could be politically motivated, coming weeks before Trump faces Joe Biden in the November 3 election.