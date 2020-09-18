KSE-100: Stocks end flat as profit-taking caps early gains

Stocks pared early gains to end nearly flat on Thursday, as investors continue to concentrate on day trading due to mounting uncertainty. Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark Kse-100 index gained 52.48 points by the session closing to clock at 42,334.76.

During the day, investors’ sentiments were lifted during the early hours after country’s parliament wrapped up the legislation required to steer the country out of global money-laundering and terrorism financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list by passing three bills at a joint sitting of the two houses amid a protest by the opposition lawmakers. The passage of bills is part of Pakistan’s efforts to exit the Paris-based financial watchdog’s grey list in line with its 27-point Action Plan. The FATF had placed Pakistan on its grey list in June 2018 and had asked Islamabad to implement the action plan by the end of 2019 but later extended the deadline because of the Covid-19 pandemic and delay on part of the country to meet the requirements.

However, the Kse-100 index reversed its early gains, and lost to profit taking as investors were treading cautiously over rising socio-political noise and upcoming monetary policy which is to be held on 21st September.

On the day, KSE-100 Index oscillated in both directions during the session, registering its intraday high at 42,632.41 after gaining 350.13 points and also touched intraday low at 42,276.59.

The index volumes jumped from 300.27 million shares recorded in the previous session to 324.37 million shares, while the overall market volumes also increased from 489.6 million shares from the previous session to 508.69 million shares.

The volume chart was led by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited followed by Unity Foods Limited and Hascol Petroleum Limited. The scrips exchanged 78.66 million, 45.25 million and 35.00 million shares, respectively.

Sectors which lifted the index were Chemical with 23 points, Technology & Communication with 17 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 14 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 8 points and Paper & Board with 7 points. Among the scrips, most points added to the index was by Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited which contributed 19 points followed by Pakistan Oilfield Limited with 14 points, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited with 13 points, Pakistan State Oil with 13 points and Engro Corporation Limited with 12 points.

Sectors, which dented the index, were Insurance with 14 points, Pharmaceuticals with 7 points, Fertilizer with 5 points, Transport with 4 points and Automobile Assembler with 4 points. Among the scrips, most points taken off the index was by Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited which stripped the index of 12 points followed by Adamjee Insurance Company Limited with 9 points, Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited with 8 points, Nestle Pakistan Limited with 6 points and Allied Bank Limited with 6 points.

Global markets: Global stocks retreated on Thursday as investors react to a host of central bank meetings in recent days. In the U.S, Federal Reserve officials expect to leave interest rates near zero for years- through at least 2023 – and will tolerate periods of higher inflation as they try to revive the labor market and economy, based on their September policy statement and economic projections released Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials did not expect to change course until the recovery was “very far” along. However, Powell warned the economic rebound could be at risk without more government spending. According to the projections released on Wednesday, bank leaders expect the US economy to shrink by 3.5% this year – less than the 6.5% decline feared in June.

The markets also reacted to The Bank of England’s move on Thursday, which left interest rates unchanged and maintained its current level of asset purchases, but warned that the outlook for the economy remains “unusually uncertain.” Hinting towards possible negative interest rates, the Bank also revealed that the Monetary Policy Committee had been briefed on plans to explore how a negative bank rate could be implemented effectively.

In Asia, stocks dipped on Thursday as investors reacted to central bank developments. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses among the region’s major markets as it fell 1.56% to close at 24,340.85, followed by South Korea’s Kospi index which shed 1.22% to close at 2,406.17. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also slipped on the day and shed 0.67% to close at 23,319.37 while Chinese stocks also posted losses, with the Shanghai composite edging lower by 0.41% to approximately 3,270.44.

European stocks also followed the trend and edged lower on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the losses, as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Among the major bourses, CAC-40 in France led the losses, and closed 0.60% lower followed by Uk’s FTSE-100 and Germany’s DAX, which lost 0.24% and 0.32% respectively.

In U.S, Wall Street witnessed a directionless trading, with markets dropping on Thursday as technology shares declined, along with plays related to a successful coronavirus vaccine rollout. During the early trading hours, Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 237 points lower , while S&P 500 was trading 1% lower. The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite was also trading 1.4 lower, dipping back into correction territory, briefly trading 10% below its all-time high.