Rupee gains 13 paisas against dollar; reserves remain flat

Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank on Thursday. According to a tweet of the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs166.34 and closed at Rs166.21. The US dollar gained Re0.24 against Pakistani rupee during the last four days.

Meanwhile, the foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.959 billion as of September 11, 2020, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $19.961 billion by week ended on September 04, 2020. The official foreign exchange reserves of the SBP increased by $12 million to $12.82 billion by week ended September 11, 2020 as compared with $12.808 billion by week ended September 04, 2020.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell by $14 million to $7.139 billion by week ended September 11, 2020 as compared with $7.153 billion by week ended September 04, 2020.