Commission traces 16 more missing persons

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances Chairman Justice (r) Javed lqbal, during his two-day visit to Lahore, presided over hearings in 25 cases of alleged enforced disappearances pertaining to the province of Punjab, despite his extremely important commitments at NAB Lahore.

During these hearings, as many as 16 missing persons have been traced. According to the proceedings in each case, 14 persons have returned to their homes safely, while two persons namely Mehboob Shah and Asjad Waheed Khan have been found confined in the Internment Centre in Lakki Marwat. The traced persons include Muhammad Akram s/o Muhammad Hafeez, Danyal Waheed s/o Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Iftikhar s/o Muhammad Ilyas, Mehar lnam Bari s/o Muhammad Ashraf Sohail, Haris Khan s/o Irshad Ali, Azhar Rehman s/o Abdul Rehman, Abdul Ahad s/o Aziz-un-Nabi, Muhammad Ayub s/o Hafeezullah, Muhammad Jarnil s/o Abdul Majeed, Bilal Ahmed s/o Liaquat Ali, Farman Khan s/o Habib Muhammad, Abdullah s/o Malik Saeed, Hafiz Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Akbar and Abdul Razzaq s/o Muhammad Khan.

The parents of the traced persons who appeared before Justice (r) Javed lqbal expressed their gratitude for the efforts he made to redress their grievances. The next session of hearings at Lahore is expected in the first week of November.