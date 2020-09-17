Everton may add defender after Branthwaite injury: Ancelotti

Salford City: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says they may have to sign another central defender after Jarrad Branthwaite sustained an ankle injury in Wednesday’s 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City. The 18-year-old was substituted in the 24th minute of the second round encounter and, with fellow defender Mason Holgate also out injured, Italian Ancelotti has only two fit senior centre backs in Yerry Mina and Michael Keane. “Holgate is out and Jarrad we don’t know his injury and how bad it is, we have to look,” Ancelotti told reporters. “There is a possibility to find a centre back and I think we have to. “The Holgate update is that he doesn’t need the surgery so maybe he can recover earlier than normal, but I think we can manage until Mason comes back with three centre-backs no problem,” he added. Media reports said Everton were targeting a loan move for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori before the transfer window shuts on Oct. 5. Everton, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in their Premier League opener, host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. agencies Jose Mourinho remains tight-lipped on Gareth Bale as transfer edges closer Tottenham are closing in on a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club as Jose Mourinho finally looks like getting his wish. Spurs have been in discussions to sign the 31-year-old from Real Madrid seven years after he left for a then-world record fee and all three parties are keen for the move to happen. It would mean that Mourinho would finally get to work with a player he tried to sign twice previously, first when he was in charge at the Bernabeu and then when at Manchester United. Asked whether he tried to take Bale to Old Trafford, Mourinho said: “Even before that I tried to sign him for Real Madrid which was not possible to do during my time there. “But the president followed my instinct and my knowledge and the season I left he brought Gareth to the club. “There is no secret on that. Even Gareth knows that. But I’m not going to speak about him anymore because he is a Real Madrid player.” Mourinho was tight-lipped about the prospect of working with him when he was questioned ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League qualifier against Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv.