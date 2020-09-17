ANF seized 462.500 Kg Drug’s arrested 8 person’s and intercepted 4 vehicle during operations: DG ANF

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 462.500 Kgs Narcotics worth US$ 2.54 Million internationally, arrested 8 culprits and impounded 4 vehicles while conducting 10 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 59.600 Kg Hashish, 0.190 Kg Heroin, 2.710 Kg Methamphetamine and 400 Kg HCL.

ANF KP, Police Station Kohat in collaboration with Kurram intelligence team, Kurram near Chutta Durrani Nullah intercepted Toyota Corolla Car, however said car tried to escape and after some distance, Driver of the car managed to fled away. After detailed search 30 Kgs Hashish recovered from trunk of the said car.

In another operation, the staff of Police Station Peshawar intercepted a consignment from a truck parked at Torkham Border which was proceeding to Afghanistan (laden with HCL) and other consignments. Said truck was allowed to proceed (less HCL consignment) without affecting other consignment on truck. Suspected four drums of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) were labeled as Black Powder Industry Nowshera, which were booked by one Gul Agha (Afghani). Ground check of same has revealed that no such industry exists and no legal documents have been produced. FIR has been logged against Afghan national by Police Station Peshawar & 400 Kgs HCL was seized.

In third operation, on a tip-off the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Peshawar intercepted a courier parcel at TCS franchise, GB Plaza Karkhano Market Peshawar which was booked for District Hafizabad and seized one loud speaker. During detail search190 grams heroin & 1.200 Kgs Hashish were recovered which was tactfully concealed inside the loud speaker. Initial investigation revealed that sender accused namely Wajid resident of Peshawar and recipient Sajid Mehmood resident of Hafizabad were involve in this case.

In fourth operation, ANF KP, Police Station DI Khan recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from arrested accused Zahir Khan resident of DI Khan at Daraban road which was wrapped with his body. In fifth operation, Police Station Mansehra intercepted a Motorcycle at main Shahra-e-Resham near food Hut restaurant and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused Usama Younas resident of Mansehra.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish from arrested accused Sadique Akbar resident of Charsadda. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka near Motorway link road, Tehsil & District Islamabad intercepted two passenger who were travelling on passenger Bus and recovered 1.200 Kgs Hashish from arrested accused namely Rawaiz Khan and Irfan residents of Nowshera.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi established a naka at Motorway link road Tehsil & District Islamabad and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused Muhammad Tariq resident of Narowal.

ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi intercepted a Corolla Car near Total Petrol Pump Al-Asif Square Sohrab Goth Karachi and recovered 20 Kgs Hashish from said vehicle. Two accused namely Sher Khan resident of Qilla Abdullah and Aziz Ullah resident of Quetta were arrested on the spot. In another operation, ANF Karachi, the staff of Police Station-II, Korangi, Intercepted a parcel at Leopards Courier Company Karachi booked through Leopards Courier Office Peshawar being sent to KSA and recovered 2.710 Kgs Methamphetamine which was soaked in six gents dresses.

During investigation it came to surface that the sender name of accused Waheed Ullah resident of Peshawar and recipient name Umer Rahim Meena resident of Saudi Arabia.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.