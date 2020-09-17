Govt allows the import of duty free car for differently abled people

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has given permission to increase the limit of import of duty free car differently abled person under the Disability Persons Car Scheme.

Those who have not bought a car in the last 10 years will be able to take advantage of this facility.

According to details, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

ECC approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives, as contained in the Memorandum & Articles of Association. The composition of the Board of its Directors was also approved.

ECC also gave approval for the provision of a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 21.6 million for the reimbursement of the expenditure of the National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 for the current financial year. Rs. 6 billion were approved for the Ministry of Railways as an additional grant @ 500 million per month to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.

Two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs. 160 million and Rs 96 million were approved for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to carry out the “Skill for all” program and for “Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to deeni Madaris” respectively. The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.

