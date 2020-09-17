Army chief inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex

Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated the Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Gujranwala where he was briefed about operational, training and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations.

COAS Bajwa inaugurated the training complex that aimed at enhancing mechanized elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations. “COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation,” ISPR said.

General Qamar appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion.

