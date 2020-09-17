eHaus opens its doors for businesses in Lahore

Pakistan’s most versatile collaborative working space is now open for business. The eHaus has been designed for entrepreneurs, freelancers, academic organizations, young startups and technology enthusiasts to collaborate and develop an inclusive work environment at a very affordable price range.

The launch of the eHaus is directed to support and re-built small size businesses that were adversely affected due to the pandemic lockdown. eHaus coworking space is a sub project of an ITS360 Information Technology Solutions 360 Pvt. Ltd, Pakistan’s emerging technology solutions company. eHausis co-founded byIrfan Farooq and Maqsood Ahmed possessing a combined working experience of over 20 years in Information Technology. With an aim to build a community that would foster the digital economy in Pakistan, eHaus is reimagining the conventional working environment in line with global standards.

eHaus currently offers fully furnished offices encompassing meeting rooms, skype room, event halls and shared spaces. Apart from this, the new space also has its own built in roof top café and gym all equipped with the state of the art technology as value addition.