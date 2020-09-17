BankIslami wins Brand of the Year Award 2019 for Islamic Banking

BankIslami, the country’s leading Islamic bank, has bagged one of the most prestigious national accolades this year by becoming the Brand of the Year 2019. The bank won in the Islamic Banking category in acknowledgment of its achievements in highlighting brand excellence as well as noteworthy performance across the industry. The Brand of the Year Awards which is an annual event celebrating outstanding services and innovative products by organizations across a diverse range of sectors was attended this year by notable dignitaries and ministers. The jury this year recognized the marketing as well as strategic efforts implemented by BankIslami to promote the image of a technologically advanced, modern Islamic Bank. The brand reputation along with trust ratios for BankIslami has risen among and beyond its target audience leading to award one of the most renowned marketing accolades in Pakistan. Speaking at the occasion, President & CEO, BankIslami Syed Amir Ali, stated; “At BankIslami, we believe in enabling our customers as well as all other stakeholders in having access to the most convenient Shariah-compliant financial services in the market.”