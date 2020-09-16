Court issues notice to govt on petition against removal of Punjab IGP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments to submit comments on a petition challenging the removal of Shoaib Dastagir from the post of Inspector General of Punjab police.

A bench of the high court directed them to come up with their reply within two weeks.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Ahmed Khan questioning the federal government’s Sept 8 decision of removing Shoaib Dastagir from the post of the province’s top cop and appointing Inam Ghani in his place.

At a previous hearing, the lawyers representing the federal and provincial governments had raised objections on the admissibility of the petition saying such matters cannot be brought to higher courts.

Besides, they argued that the MPA is not the aggrieved person so he has no locus standi to institute to the litigation and demanded that the petition be dismissed.

The PML-N MPA stated in his petition that the Shoaib Dastagir (IGP Punjab) was replaced due to political reasons in violation of the Punjab Police Ordinance 2002, which stipulates that the IG should be appointed for at least three years and not be transferred before completion of the tenure. The petitioner pleaded with the bench to strike down the transfer of ex-IG Dastagir.