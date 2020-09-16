Islamabad Chief Commissioner put on notice in contempt of court case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice on a contempt of court petition to Chief Commissioner Islamabad for not implementing court’s orders for establishment of prosecution branch and making appointments therein. Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah took up for hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Islamabad Bar Wednesday. Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for Islamabad Bar President Zafar Khokhar, appeared in the court. Shaheen told the court the court had ordered on March 14 for setting up Islamabad Prosecution Branch and making appointments therein. The court had given two months to Islamabad chief commissioner to establish Islamabad Prosecution Branch but neither the prosecution branch has been set up nor have the appointments been made despite lapse of six months. The court while issuing notice to Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmad adjourned the hearing of the case.