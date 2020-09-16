Dr Maha’s father seeks new medical board to probe suicide case

KARACHI: The father of Dr Maha Shah on Wednesday approached the Additional District and Sessions Court (South) seeking the constitution of a new medical board to revise the investigation into the case.

The young doctor practising at a private hospital in Clifton committed suicide by shooting herself at her home in Defence Housing Authority last month.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted the application of Asif Ali Shah, stating the police had termed the incident as suicide and all evidence were collected in the same aspect.

The plea sought a court order to form a new medical board.

Shah recalled that the bullet had been shot from the right side, whereas, a previous medical report stated the bullet was shot from the left side which increased suspicion.

The petitioner requested the court t allow the exhumation of Maha’s body for post mortem and medical examination to ascertain the cause of her death. It added that the deceased was apparently given poison or an excessive dose of some drug.