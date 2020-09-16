Teacher arrested for beating students in Jhelum

A teacher was arrested for allegedly beating up students in Jhelum’s Khansama on Wednesday, the police confirmed.

The children were students of primary grades and took classes at the suspect’s tuition centre. The suspect reportedly used to beat them with slaps, pens, pencils and scales.

A First Information Report (FIR) No. 372/20 has been registered against the teacher Muhammad Abu Bakar and the news was confirmed by Fasial Vawda who took to Twitter congratulating the District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum and sharing a copy of the police report.

The petitioner said two of his daughters, both minors, were studying at the “Reformer Academy” in Jhelum’s Mohallah Khansama, according to a copy of the FIR available with Geo.tv.

The father further said in the FIR his daughters had refused to go to the tuition classes for the past few days and after asking them why, he got to know that it was due to fear of being beaten by their teacher. The incident had caused them severe physical and mental pain, said the father.

Earlier in the day, Faisal Vawda in his tweet said that he has just received the video of a teacher torturing students and added that these corporal punishments (beating, shaming) scar our children’s minds forever!

Another incident took place in 2018. Another madrasa teacher beat a 9-year-old child to death. The student name was Mohammad Hussain. The teacher become violent when teaching the sacred text of Holy Quran to innocent little children.

Abusing children for the inability to learn is unethical and immoral. Calling your student off for not being able to understand something is forcefully making them accept that they are dumb. Such teachers do not realize that their actions have a great impact on the individual’s life.