London hospital employee Waseem Abbasi behind fake accounts: FIA

LONDON/LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating a London-based Pakistani Waseem Ahmed Abbasi for being involved in cyber-crimes in Pakistan through a number of fake social media accounts operated from London.

The name of North London Hospice employee and Shops Manager Waseem Abbasi has come up in a report by the FIA’s Cyber Crime Unit.

According to details the FIA started its investigation after a Karachi based journalist was called over to the FIA’s Karachi Office for questioning about a number of defamatory social media posts about a few individuals and a business group of Karachi.

It was suspected that the journalist was involved in running the fake accounts but during the investigation the journalist, who cannot be named for legal reasons as there is an on-going case against her, confirmed that the journalist was involved in running the defamatory material but also told the investigators that North London Hospice employee Waseem Ahmed Abbasi was owners of the accounts and invited others to take part, using his own number first and then later on using social media through VPN to hide his true identity while using Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In her recorded statement, the female journalist told the investigators that Waseem Abbasi was involved to run the fake accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “Twitter and Instagram accounts belong to Waseem Abbasi,” she told the FIA confirming that Waseem Abbasi was Waseem Ahmed Abbasi was involved in cyber bullying, identity theft and harassment.

The FIA report said: “These accounts are violating cybercrime laws and are in branch of Pakistani laws and carry potential criminal punishment. He (Waseem Abbasi) is residing in London as per statement received.”

Waseem Abbasi, when asked to comment, dismissed all allegations as “baseless” but didn’t deny that he has been running a campaign of harassment and blackmailing using fake Twitter accounts from London.

“I live in the UK so they should start investigation here, I don’t come under Pakistan’s jurisdictions.”

A spokesman of North London Hospice said that it was aware of the complaint made and was looking into the matter.

It is pertinent to note Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Authority have successfully worked with Interpol in the past in bringing charges against international felons through international extradition. The maximum charge for cyber-crime, harassment and bullying in Pakistan is up to 20 years imprisonment with a $1 million fine.

Waseem Ahmed Abbasi, a former stockbroker in Pakistan, launched a business which aimed to charge struggling freelancers to work together in coffee shops by the name of Hub Inspired Ltd. The company didn’t take off and currently shows assets of £302 with liabilities of £1200 giving a NET worth of -£918. In addition due to not filing mandatory returns and accounts a petition has been filed by the authorities to strike off the company.