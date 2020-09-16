Bill Gates praises Pakistani youngster as a hero of coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates, one of the world’s most active and wealthy people for stopping the spread of the coronavirus and helping the victims, shared a list of people who rendered the best services to society in the days of the pandemic.

A young hero from Balochistan Sikander Bizenjo has also included in the list of Bill Gates “7 unsung heroes”.

In an article published in the Gates Notes, Bill Gates released a list of 7 unsung heroes who served the weaker sections in their countries, including young people from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Africa.

“When Covid-19 spread in Pakistan, Sikander Bizenjo knew that his native province of Balochistan and the poorest parts of the country would be devastated,” Bill Gates wrote about Sikander in his notes.

“70% of the population in this mountainous region of southwestern Pakistan is living in poverty, without access to education and health care,” Gates wrote about Sikander Bizenjo, giving him the title “The best of humanity at a time of crisis.”

Earlier, lauded Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.