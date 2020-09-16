Pak-Afghan trade associations to hold joint industrial exhibition in Peshawar

The trade associations of Afghanistan and Pakistan have announced to hold a joint industrial exhibition in Peshawar in December 2020.

As per details, Pak-Afghan traders will be allotted 30, 30 stalls of industrial and agricultural products in the industrial exhibition. Traditional food and cultural shows will also be set up for the exhibition.

The business community of both countries expressed the hope that with the enhancement of industrial and trade ties, the relation between the business communities will be strengthened.

SAARC Chambers of Commerce Vice President Haji Ghulam Ali said the industrial exhibition, organized in cooperation with the SAARC chamber and the Pak-Afghan chamber of commerce and industry, is aimed at boosting trade activities between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In order to increase Pak-Afghan trade, Ali said, the two countries should provide opportunities to each other’s business community and bringing the business community closer to each other. He added that good commercial ties will also bring the two countries together.

According to Afghan Commercial Attachés Mohammad Fawadarsh, products from six sectors of Afghanistan, including industry and agriculture, will be put on display and the business community affiliated to the Afghan chambers will also participate in the exhibition.

He added that the Afghan industry minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Pak-Afghan trade exhibition. He expressed the hope that with the enhancement of industrial and trade ties, the relation between the business communities of both the countries will be strengthened.

