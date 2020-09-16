PIA announces special flights to Iraq

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to operate special flights to Iraq on the occasion of Arbaʽeen.

According to a PIA spokesperson, special flights will be operated from September 27 to October 5, while PIA has also released a schedule of special flights to Najaf and Baghdad.

Passengers can now travel from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Baghdad. The flights will operate from September 27 till October 5, 2020. PIA has introduced special discounted fares for the pilgrims. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on finalisation of flight schedule said PIA has always provided air services to the citizens of the country and we feel privileged to serve pilgrims.

He instructed the PIA officials to provide best services to the passengers. On the instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, these flights have been scheduled keeping in view maximum convenience to the pilgrims.

Special flights of the national airline will depart from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore to Najaf and Baghdad in which attractive fares have been introduced for visitors from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and other cities.

Two weeks ago, the national airline also significantly reduced domestic fares.

Arshad Malik, CEO of the national airline, said that it has always been the PIA’s tradition to hold special flights on special occasions.