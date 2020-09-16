Renowned journalist Sohail Warraich’s book removed from stores

A new book written by renowned Pakistani journalist Sohail Warraich was removed from various bookstores in the country after some government institutions allegedly objected to its cover.

“These columns are already published, it’s a compilation, and it’s the title that they have reservations on,” he said while talking to an international news channel.

The book Yeh Company Nahi Chale Gi (this company won’t run) is a compilation of his already published columns. The book had a cartoon of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on its cover.

“As far as I know, the contents are the same as the already published columns,” Warraich was quoted as saying. “As I came to know, some quarters have reservations regarding the title [of the book].

“Obviously, these cartoons are made in a light mood. And they are seen in a light tone. Despite this, when I was being asked till late at night by my friends and my group, we deleted it from my twitter.”

The analyst said that they will change the cover of the book but he didn’t think there was anything objectionable in it.