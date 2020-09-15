Millie Bobby Brown on accent challenge: ‘I had to learn how to speak again’

Millie Bobby Brown has said she found it “challenging” being British in her latest role because she has got so used to speaking in an American accent.

The British actress, 16, shot to fame in popular Netflix sci-fi drama Stranger Things playing the character Eleven. She will next be seen playing Enola Holmes, the sister of fictional detective Sherlock, in a new Netflix film.

She told Radio Times: “For the last five years I’ve been playing an American character in Stranger Things and I found it really challenging being British in this, even though I am a Brit.

“I had to learn how to speak again because I’m so used to speaking in an American accent”.

The film is based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes book series, and follows Holmes as she embarks on a mission when her mother Eudoria goes missing.

It stars Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as his brother Mycroft, while Helena Bonham Carter plays Eudoria.

Brown added: “The film was mine and my older sister Paige’s idea. We fell in love with Enola after reading The Enola Holmes Mysteries, and so we went to my mum and dad, who own a production company, and said, ‘We’re so inspired by her. This needs to be a film.’

“My sister and I are producers as we felt it was only right to have girl power behind the scenes, too.”

Enola Holmes launches on Netflix on September 23. The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times magazine.