ATC approves physical remand of Lahore motorway gang rape suspect

A sessions court in the provincial capital on Tuesday approved a six-day physical remand of the motorway gang-rape suspect, Shafqat Ali, when he presented today after his arrest a day prior.

Shafqat — who was arrested from Dibalpur and confessed to committing the crime alongside key suspect, Abdi Ali, who is still at large — was booked in a case registered on behalf of the gang-rape survivor’s relative, police said.

Police also added that apart from Sections 376 and 392, a terrorism clause was also included in the first information report (FIR) filed at a Lahore police station.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had confirmed the arrest of one of the two suspects in the gang-rape case, stating on Twitter that “his DNA has matched, and he has confessed to the crime”.