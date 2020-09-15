ATC approves physical remand of Lahore motorway gang rape suspect

A sessions court in the provincial capital on Tuesday approved a six-day physical remand of the motorway gang-rape suspect, Shafqat Ali, when he presented today after his arrest a day prior. Shafqat — who was arrested from Dibalpur and confessed to committing the crime alongside key suspect, Abdi Ali, who is still at large — was booked in a case registered on behalf of the gang-rape survivor’s relative, police said. Police also added that apart from Sections 376 and 392, a terrorism clause was also included in the first information report (FIR) filed at a Lahore police station.On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had confirmed the arrest of one of the two suspects in the gang-rape case, stating on Twitter that “his DNA has matched, and he has confessed to the crime”. لاہور – سیالکوٹ موٹروے کے دلخراش واقعہ میں خاتون سے زیادتی میں ملوث شفقت علی گرفتار ہو چکا ہے، جس کا ڈی این اے میچ کر چکا ہے اور اس نے اعتراف جرم بھی کر لیا ہے. ملزم عابد علی کی گرفتاری کے لیے بھی ہماری ساری ٹیم مسلسل کوشاں ہے جس کی گرفتاری انشاء اللہ جلد متوقع ہے!— Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) September 14, 2020