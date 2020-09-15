Sindh govt rejects Islamabad’s move to build new city on two islands in Sindh

The Sindh government has rejected the federal government’s proposal of establishing new cities on Dangi and Bhandar islands located at the Sindh’s coastal zone bordering Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks.

Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu, called Islamabad’s move to build new development projects in islands neighboring Karachi an attempt to “inhabit” the provincial resources.

Provisional Minister in a rather hard-hitting reaction said the dream of the federation to build a new city on the coast of Sindh will never come true.

“The federation will not be allowed to inhabit the lands and resources of Sindh. The resources and natural assets of the province cannot be put at risk for developments proposed,” he added.

The minister said the Centre has also not consulted the Sindh government on the issue either saying that would take every possible step to protect its natural assets in accordance with the Constitution.

“Building the city on the beaches would destroy all marine life including fish and forests. General Musharraf’s attempts to build cities on Bhandar and Dangi Islands in the past also got failed,” added Mr Rahu.

As per details Bhandar, or Bundal Island, is located at the western end of the Sindh coastal zone bordering Korangi, Phitti and Jhari creeks. The sandy beaches: The east coast of Karachi of these islands are the only areas where the endangered green turtles visit for breeding purposes. The area lies along the Indus Flyway and as such serves as an important breeding, roosting and feeding ground for migratory and resident bird species.

The migratory birds include pelicans, flamingos, cranes and resident species comprising herons, waders, terns, egrets, kites, etc. which will effect the climate change and marine life too.