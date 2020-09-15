Famous tiktoker Adil rajput died in car accident

According to the reports, famous tiktoker Adil rajput has passed away in a road accident. His wife posted a video on Tiktok to confirm the sad news.

Adil was among one of the most prominent Tiktok personalities in Pakistan. The tiktoker had over 2.6M followers on his official Tiktok account.

Fans are shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident. They are expressing sadness at the unfortunate death of their favorite star.

Earlier, Daniyal Khan, another famous tiktoker died in a car accident in Islamabad.