Female student receives rape threats

A female student has alleged that she has been receiving rape and murder threats and has exposed the man behind it on social media.

A boy named Ibsham Zahid, who is a former student of BBTC in Lahore has been threatening a girl named Fatima. According to a post shared on social media, Ibsham Zahid had previously made an attempt to kidnap her along with his friends and continues to harass her.

In a threatening video, the boy demonstrates a large cache of weapons in his room and says, “We are Baloch, we don’t break hearts, but we break bones.”

Fatima said he texted him that he was not afraid of jail as his father and grandfather had also served prison sentence. She quoted him saying that his grandfather would say that jails were built for men.

The evidence in the form of images, audio and video clips reveal that the victim was forced into a relationship by Ibsham. Her refusal wounded Ibsham’s ego, his upbringing and values are apparent from the following statement he made, “abhi apko bol raha hun,meray saath aik night spend kar lain warna 30 hazaar main ajkal Lahore main qatal ho jatay hain, aisa na ho apka baap iss duniya say chala jaye.”

Maroosh Minhaj, the sister of Ibsham Zahid has come forward to voice her side of the story. She says that Ibsham was just 16 years old when this whole fiasco began, she claims that her brother is suffering from a mental illness. She further revealed that her brother has been diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), anger management issues and is highly emotionally unstable.

In a recent update, the boy is planning on running away to Dubai due to all the social media pressure created upon him.

People on social media are asking for justice for Fatima and demand to arrest the accused on basis of harassment:

It took a lot of courage and more than a year for her to come out on social media (since many friends even demotivated her) JOIN THIS TREND AND GET HIM ARRESTED#ibshamzahidbehindthebars #hangrapistspublicly @iqrarulhassan @AliZafarsays pic.twitter.com/KWOHBvckeE — Izzah (@izzah_A01) September 14, 2020

In his videos threatening Fatima, he’s showing the weapons he has. How has he been given access to weapons ?? Isn’t this enough to get him and his father artested? @ZakaWaqar @AliZafarsays #ibshamzahidbehindthebars#ibshamzahidbehindthebars pic.twitter.com/Cm34roJ3Ea — Izzah (@izzah_A01) September 14, 2020