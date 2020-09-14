FO summons Indian envoy over mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur

Pakistan on Monday summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to convey its serious concern over the deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus, whose bodies were found in mysterious circumstances in a village field in India’s Rajasthan state last month. On August 9, the bodies of 11 people including children from a single family, who had migrated to India from Pakistan, were found in a field in Jodhpur district. According to reports, only one member of the family, which belonged to the Bheel community, now remains. “The Indian envoy was told that despite repeated requests by the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian government continues to evade the issue, has disclosed only scant information about the case, and has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths”, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.