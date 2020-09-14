MQM-P seeks early hearing in Sindh domicile case in SHC

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan has requested to the Sindh High Court for an early hearing in the fake domicile case.

MQM-P legislator said that a petition was filed in April 2019 against fake domicile case which is pending yet, adding that the issue of fake domiciles is related to the future of the people of urban Sindh. Khawaja said that people belonging to different parts of the county made fake domiciles of Karachi and obtained government jobs which has violated the rights of the citizens of urban Sindh, adding that SHC should give immediate hearing to the issue.

MQM-P senior leader said that the rights of the citizens of Sindh are being severely affected due to the delay in the case. He went to say that appointments to government jobs are based on rural and urban Sindh quotas and the criteria for distribution of rural and urban Sindh quota is domicile and PRC.