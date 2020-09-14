Nawaz has failed to substantiate treatment claim, govt tells IHC

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given sufficient time and opportunities to provide necessary medical reports to corroborate his claims of undergoing treatment in London but he failed to do so. This was stated in a report submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Punjab government on Monday, a private TV channel reported.

It stated that on Feb 25, the provincial cabinet discussed the matter at length and after considering the opinion of a special medical board, the recommendations of a committee formed to look into the matter, and relevant record as well as the law, it was decided that the circumstances of the case do not merit the concession of continued suspension of Sharif’s sentence.

“Furthermore, the cabinet observed that sufficient time and opportunities were afforded to the applicant to establish continuation of his indisposition, but the applicant was unable to provide required necessary medical reports to establish such medical condition,” the report said.

On Sept 10, the Islamabad High Court had ruled that it will decide on September 15 whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will get any relief or not.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard appeals filed by the PML-N supremo against his conviction in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

The bench questioned how can the court proceed with his plea without his surrendering before it and directed both his lawyer Khawaja Haris and the NAB prosecutor to forward their arguments in this regard on next hearing.